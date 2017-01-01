- Calories per serving 43
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 17mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats
Photo: Levi Brown
How to Make It
Step 1
Place racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 350ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment and mist with cooking spray.
Step 2
On a rimmed baking sheet, toast nuts, stirring halfway through, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. When cool enough to handle, chop finely.
Step 3
Sift confectioners' sugar, cocoa and salt into a bowl. Stir in egg white and coffee until just smooth. Do not overmix.
Step 4
Drop teaspoonfuls of dough on lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until puffed and tops are set, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely on sheets on wire racks.