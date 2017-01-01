Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats

How to Make It

Step 1 Place racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 350ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment and mist with cooking spray.

Step 2 On a rimmed baking sheet, toast nuts, stirring halfway through, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. When cool enough to handle, chop finely.

Step 3 Sift confectioners' sugar, cocoa and salt into a bowl. Stir in egg white and coffee until just smooth. Do not overmix.