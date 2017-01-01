Fig-Date Swirls

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Yield: About 45 (serving size: 1 cookie)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. orange juice
  • 1 cup dried Mission figs, stemmed
  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 71
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 54mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, salt and half of cinnamon until mixed. Pulse in butter until coarse crumbs form. Pulse in egg and 2 Tbsp. juice until dough forms a ball.

Step 2

Divide dough in half; pat into 2 4 1/2-inch-wide disks. Wrap disks in plastic wrap; chill for 1 hour.

Step 3

In processor, puree figs, dates, honey and remaining juice and cinnamon until smooth paste forms. Transfer to a bowl; cover.

Step 4

Unwrap 1 dough disk. Place between sheets of plastic wrap and roll out into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle, about 1/8 inch thick. Trim edges. Remove top sheet; spread half of filling over dough, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Starting with a short side, using plastic as an aid, roll up into a log. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours and up to 1 week. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Step 5

Place racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 350ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. With a serrated knife, cut 1 log into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Place on sheets, 1 inch apart. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining log.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up