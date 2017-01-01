Apple Pie Tassies

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
40 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Yield: 30 (serving size: 1 tassie)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 30 frozen phyllo tartlet shells, thawed
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored and finely diced (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 39
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 18mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment and place tartlet shells on it.

Step 2

In a medium pan, bring cider and cinnamon stick to a boil over high heat. Boil until cider has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 7 minutes. Stir in apples, butter and salt. Continue boiling, stirring occasionally, until almost all liquid has evaporated and apples are tender, about 5 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick. Stir in cranberries.

Step 3

Divide apple mixture among tartlet shells, using about 2 tsp. for each. (You may have some filling left over; cover and refrigerate. Use to top yogurt or oatmeal.) Bake until shells are golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up