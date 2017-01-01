Apple Pie Tassies

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment and place tartlet shells on it.

Step 2 In a medium pan, bring cider and cinnamon stick to a boil over high heat. Boil until cider has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 7 minutes. Stir in apples, butter and salt. Continue boiling, stirring occasionally, until almost all liquid has evaporated and apples are tender, about 5 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick. Stir in cranberries.