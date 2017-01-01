- Calories per serving 276
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 237mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Healthier Pumpkin Pie
Photo: Travis Rathbone
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, stir graham cracker crumbs, sugar and oil until evenly moistened (mixture will be dry). Press in bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin, coconut milk, eggs, brown sugar, salt and spices. Pour into crust and smooth the top. Bake until set, except in center, and crust is brown, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Slice; top with a small dollop of whipped cream (about 1 Tbsp.), if desired.