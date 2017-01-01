Healthier Pumpkin Pie

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1/8 of pie)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs, from 9 crackers
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 15-oz. can pure pumpkin
  • 3/4 cup well-stirred coconut milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Whipped cream, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 237mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, stir graham cracker crumbs, sugar and oil until evenly moistened (mixture will be dry). Press in bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin, coconut milk, eggs, brown sugar, salt and spices. Pour into crust and smooth the top. Bake until set, except in center, and crust is brown, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Slice; top with a small dollop of whipped cream (about 1 Tbsp.), if desired.

