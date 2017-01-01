Classic Beef Stew

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
6 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups beef and vegetable mixture, 1/4 cup sauce)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 1/2 pounds trimmed beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3 large shallots, quartered lengthwise
  • 1 pound red potatoes (about 2 large), cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 medium carrots, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 4 large ribs celery, cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and quartered
  • 1 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes, with juice
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 91mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 290mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a slow cooker, combine cornstarch, rosemary and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add beef and toss to coat. Stir in shallots, potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce. Cover and cook on low until meat and vegetables are tender, 5 to 6 hours.

Step 2

Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef and vegetables to bowls. Carefully pour sauce from slow cooker into a fat separator. Pour skimmed sauce over meat; discard fat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

