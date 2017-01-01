Mushroom-Barley Risotto

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
3 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: 1 1/8 cups)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 large leek, white and pale green parts only
  • 1 pound white mushrooms
  • 1 1/2 cups pearl barley, rinsed
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 174
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 154mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, mix porcinis and 1 cup boiling water; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2

Halve leek lengthwise; thinly slice crosswise. Wash and dry leek. Slice 4 white mushrooms. Trim and quarter remaining ones. Add leek, quartered mushrooms, barley, broth and thyme to a slow cooker.

Step 3

Lift porcinis out of water. Rinse, rubbing to remove grit, and drain; add to slow cooker. Strain soaking liquid into slow cooker; stir. Cover and cook on high until barley is tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Step 4

Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in half of parsley. Divide risotto among bowls. Scatter reserved mushrooms and remaining parsley on top. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up