Mushroom-Barley Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, mix porcinis and 1 cup boiling water; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2 Halve leek lengthwise; thinly slice crosswise. Wash and dry leek. Slice 4 white mushrooms. Trim and quarter remaining ones. Add leek, quartered mushrooms, barley, broth and thyme to a slow cooker.

Step 3 Lift porcinis out of water. Rinse, rubbing to remove grit, and drain; add to slow cooker. Strain soaking liquid into slow cooker; stir. Cover and cook on high until barley is tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.