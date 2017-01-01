Mediterranean Meatballs

Step 1

In a bowl, mix bread crumbs, sirloin, scallions, chopped mint, egg, oil, half of garlic, 1 tsp. cumin, cayenne, 2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Use your fingers to combine well. Form into 40 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inch meatballs. (You may cover and refrigerate meatballs overnight at this point if you'd like.)