- Calories per serving 182
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 822mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Mediterranean Meatballs
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, mix bread crumbs, sirloin, scallions, chopped mint, egg, oil, half of garlic, 1 tsp. cumin, cayenne, 2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Use your fingers to combine well. Form into 40 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inch meatballs. (You may cover and refrigerate meatballs overnight at this point if you'd like.)
Step 2
In a slow cooker, stir tomatoes, mint sprigs, remaining garlic, remaining cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Gently stir in meatballs. Cover and cook on low until meatballs are cooked through, 3 to 4 hours. Remove and discard mint sprigs. Skim oil from top of sauce.
Step 3
Divide meatballs and sauce among pitas, if desired; stuff with cucumbers.