Spaghetti with Turkey Meatballs

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 5 meatballs, 1 cup spaghetti)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Calorie

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 1 pound ground turkey (93% lean)
  • 2 cups grated zucchini (from 1 large zucchini)
  • 5 Triscuits, finely crushed (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes with basil
  • 1 13.25-oz. box whole-grain spaghetti
  • 6 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 470
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 91mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 589mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and mist with cooking spray.

Step 2

Mix turkey, zucchini, Triscuits, egg, pepper, half of scallions and half of garlic. Form into 30 1 1/2-inch meatballs; place on sheet. Bake 20 minutes.

Step 3

Warm oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat; sauté remaining scallions and garlic for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until sauce thickens, 8 minutes. Stir in meatballs. Reduce heat to low.

Step 4

Add spaghetti to boiling water and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain; top with meatballs, sauce and Parmesan, and serve.

