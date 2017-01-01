- Calories per serving 470
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 91mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 589mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Spaghetti with Turkey Meatballs
Photo: Travis Rathbone
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and mist with cooking spray.
Step 2
Mix turkey, zucchini, Triscuits, egg, pepper, half of scallions and half of garlic. Form into 30 1 1/2-inch meatballs; place on sheet. Bake 20 minutes.
Step 3
Warm oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat; sauté remaining scallions and garlic for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until sauce thickens, 8 minutes. Stir in meatballs. Reduce heat to low.
Step 4
Add spaghetti to boiling water and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain; top with meatballs, sauce and Parmesan, and serve.