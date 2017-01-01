Fall Squash Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375ºF. Place noodles in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; cover with cold water. Move noodles around occasionally to prevent sticking.

Step 2 Warm oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add onions, garlic and 1/4 tsp. salt. Sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in thyme and flour; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Add milk in a steady stream, stirring; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring, until thickened, 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup Parmesan, 3/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.

Step 3 Drain noodles; place on a plate. Dry baking dish; mist with cooking spray. Spread 1 cup sauce on bottom. Line with 3 noodles; top with a third of squash. Cover with a third of remaining sauce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mozzarella. Repeat layering twice, starting with noodles and ending with mozzarella.