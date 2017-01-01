Fall Squash Lasagna

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
35 Mins
Cook Time
1 hour, 15 minutes
Yield
Serves: 8 (serving size: one 4 1/2-by-3 1/4-inch piece)
Genevieve Ko and Beth Lipton
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 9 no-boil lasagna noodles
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 small onions, minced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups low-fat (1%) milk
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 3-lb. butternut squash, peeled, halved, seeded, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 8-oz. package (2 cups) shredded reduced-fat mozzarella
  • Basil leaves, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 346
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 631mg
  • Calcium per serving 693mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Place noodles in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; cover with cold water. Move noodles around occasionally to prevent sticking.

Step 2

Warm oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add onions, garlic and 1/4 tsp. salt. Sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in thyme and flour; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Add milk in a steady stream, stirring; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring, until thickened, 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup Parmesan, 3/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper.

Step 3

Drain noodles; place on a plate. Dry baking dish; mist with cooking spray. Spread 1 cup sauce on bottom. Line with 3 noodles; top with a third of squash. Cover with a third of remaining sauce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mozzarella. Repeat layering twice, starting with noodles and ending with mozzarella.

Step 4

Cover dish tightly with foil. Bake until squash is tender, 35 minutes. Uncover. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella; bake 15 minutes longer. Let cool for 10 minutes. Garnish with basil, if desired.

