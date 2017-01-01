- Calories per serving 334
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 193mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 578mg
- Calcium per serving 182mg
Red-Flannel Hash
Photo: Travis Rathbone
How to Make It
Step 1
Toss potatoes with 1 Tbsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Place beets in a separate bowl.
Step 2
Warm 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sprinkle with salt; sauté 3 minutes. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute. Stir into bowl with beets. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Sauté potatoes until golden, 10 minutes. Stir in milk, scrape bits off bottom of skillet; boil until almost evaporated, 1 minute.
Step 3
Add beet mixture, thyme and half of parsley to skillet; sauté 5 minutes. Remove from heat, sprinkle with cheese. Season with salt and pepper; toss well.
Step 4
In a separate nonstick skillet, fry eggs to desired doneness. Divide hash among 4 bowls, sprinkle with remaining parsley, top each with an egg and serve.