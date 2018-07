Squash and Molasses Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Place squash in a steamer basket over 1 inch of boiling salted water in a large pan for 12 to 15 minutes, until tender. Puree in a food processor until smooth. Measure 1 1/2 cups puree for pie; cover and refrigerate any remainder for another use.

Step 2 Prepare pie crust; press into 9-inch pie dish.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place pie dish on baking sheet.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, molasses, sugar, milk, cinnamon, cloves, salt and pepper until smooth. Whisk in squash puree until combined. Pour filling evenly into pie crust.