Pasta with Bacon, Squash and Sage

Photo: William Brinson
Prep Time
18 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: about 1 cup pasta, 2/3 cup squash)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 2-lb. squash (such as butternut or kabocha)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces thick-sliced bacon, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 tablespoons sliced sage leaves
  • 12 ounces medium whole-grain shell-shaped pasta
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 387
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 361mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Slice a 1/4-inch strip from base and stem of squash, so it will sit flat. Peel squash, cut in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Cut flesh into 1/2-inch cubes. Place squash on a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast, stirring once, until squash is tender and browned, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Warm a large skillet over medium heat. Cook bacon, stirring, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour bacon fat from pan; discard drippings.

Step 3

Add remaining oil to skillet; return to medium heat. Add pepper flakes; stir for 15 seconds. Add sage and squash and sauté until heated through and sage is crisp, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat.

Step 4

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Drop pasta into boiling water and cook until al dente, 7 minutes or as package label directs. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.

Step 5

Add pasta to skillet with 1/4 cup pasta water and lemon juice. Toss over medium heat until well coated, adding more water if needed. Season pasta with 1/4 tsp. salt. Divide pasta among 6 bowls and sprinkle with reserved bacon.

