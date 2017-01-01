- Calories per serving 336
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 172mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Squash Tacos with Avocado
Photo: William Brinson
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread squash on a large, rimmed baking sheet. In a small bowl, stir together chili powder, garlic, oil, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper; pour over squash and toss to coat. Roast squash, turning once, until blistered in spots and tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, toast tortillas, turning once, until charred, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer tortillas to a clean kitchen towel and wrap up to keep warm. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Step 3
Fill tortillas with squash, avocado, cilantro and onion, dividing evenly. Serve with lime wedges.