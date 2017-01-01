- Calories per serving 129
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 163mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Mashed Roasted Squash and Garlic
Photo: William Brinson
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place squash or pumpkin in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Trim top 1/2-inch from head of garlic (just enough to expose cloves) and add, cut side up, to baking dish. Drizzle squash and garlic with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil and bake 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered until garlic is golden and squash is very tender when pierced with a knife, 20 to 40 minutes longer.
Step 2
Transfer squash to a food processor. When cool enough to handle, squeeze garlic from peels and add to squash. Pulse, adding broth 1/4 cup at a time, until desired consistency is reached. (You may not use all the broth.) Stir in butter and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Serve warm.