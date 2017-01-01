Mashed Potatoes

Oxmoor House
Total Time
31 Mins
Yield
Serves 10 (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

If you start with naturally creamy potatoes, like Yukon Golds, you won't need to add cream and sticks of butter to make delicious mashed potatoes. A gentle fresh chive garnish brightens these rich flavors.

Ingredients

  • 4 Yukon Gold potatoes (2 pounds), unpeeled and cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 115
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 2.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 110mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potato in a medium saucepan. Cover with water to 2 inches above potato. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until potato is tender. Drain and return to pan.

Step 2

Add butter, salt, and pepper; mash with a potato masher until butter melts. Add milk, mashing until desired consistency. Garnish with chives, if desired.

