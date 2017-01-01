Roasted Carrots

Oxmoor House
Total Time
43 Mins
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: about 5 carrot slices)
Health.com
March 2016

This recipe was inspired by a dish at Nightwood restaurant in Chicago. Roasting carrots brings out their natural sweetness.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds small carrots, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed chopped fresh dill or parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 92
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 1.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.6g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 264mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine first 4 ingredients on a large baking sheet; toss to coat. Bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes or until tender, turning carrots after 20 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs.

Step 3

Place carrots on a serving platter; garnish with dill or parsley.

Cooking Light Lighten Up, America!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up