- Calories per serving 92
- Fat per serving 3.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 1.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.6g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 264mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Roasted Carrots
Oxmoor House
This recipe was inspired by a dish at Nightwood restaurant in Chicago. Roasting carrots brings out their natural sweetness.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Combine first 4 ingredients on a large baking sheet; toss to coat. Bake at 400° for 35 to 40 minutes or until tender, turning carrots after 20 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs.
Step 3
Place carrots on a serving platter; garnish with dill or parsley.
