Tomato-Phyllo Tart

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 12 (serving size: 1/12 of tart)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons olive oil
  • 7 sheets phyllo dough, thawed if frozen
  • 8 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 99
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 131mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Unroll phyllo sheets and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Place a sheet of phyllo on baking sheet and lightly brush entire surface with olive oil. (It won't matter if phyllo tears slightly.) Top with a second sheet of phyllo, keeping remaining sheets covered, and brush with olive oil. Repeat stacking and brushing until all phyllo has been used. Reserve any extra oil.

Step 2

Arrange tomato slices decoratively on phyllo in a single layer, leaving a 1/4-inch border on all sides. Sprinkle feta over the top, then sprinkle with thyme and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle any remaining olive oil over top.

Step 3

Bake tart until edges are golden brown and phyllo is crisp, about 30 minutes. Let tart cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, cut into 12 squares and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up