Pasta with No-Cook Tomato Sauce

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 10 ounce short pasta noodles such as cavatelli, penne or rigatoni
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, optional
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 492mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, basil, oregano, garlic and salt. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 10 minutes or as package label directs. Drain pasta and place in bowl with tomatoes. Add Parmesan, if desired, and stir to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

