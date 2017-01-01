- Calories per serving 258
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 11g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 663mg
- Calcium per serving 414mg
Cherry Tomato-Halloumi Skewers
Photo: Levi Brown
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
If using wooden skewers, soak 8 in warm water for 30 minutes. Whisk garlic, mustard, salt, pepper, juice and vinegar. Slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Stir in oregano.
Step 2
Preheat a grill to medium-high. Place 2 tomatoes on each skewer, piercing crosswise, followed by a cube of Halloumi. Continue alternating tomatoes and Halloumi until each skewer has 5 or 6 tomatoes and 2 cubes of Halloumi.
Step 3
Whisk vinaigrette and lightly brush onto skewers. Oil grill. Grill skewers, watching closely, until cheese is lightly browned and tomatoes are beginning to soften, about 3 minutes, turning halfway through. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Serve immediately.