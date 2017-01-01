Cherry Tomato-Halloumi Skewers

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
3 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 2 skewers)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Pinch each salt and pepper
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 pint small cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 1 8-oz. piece Halloumi cheese, cut into 16 cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 258
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 11g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 663mg
  • Calcium per serving 414mg

How to Make It

Step 1

If using wooden skewers, soak 8 in warm water for 30 minutes. Whisk garlic, mustard, salt, pepper, juice and vinegar. Slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Stir in oregano.

Step 2

Preheat a grill to medium-high. Place 2 tomatoes on each skewer, piercing crosswise, followed by a cube of Halloumi. Continue alternating tomatoes and Halloumi until each skewer has 5 or 6 tomatoes and 2 cubes of Halloumi.

Step 3

Whisk vinaigrette and lightly brush onto skewers. Oil grill. Grill skewers, watching closely, until cheese is lightly browned and tomatoes are beginning to soften, about 3 minutes, turning halfway through. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

