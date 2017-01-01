Tuna-Stuffed Tomatoes

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 2 small tomatoes, scant 1/2 cup tuna filling)
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 8 small tomatoes
  • 2 3-oz. cans oil-packed tuna, drained
  • 10 pitted kalamata olives, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves
  • Salt and pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 432mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato. Gently scoop out tomato seeds and pulp, leaving shell intact. Set shells cut side down to drain on paper towels.

Step 2

Mix tuna, olives, parsley, capers, olive oil, thyme and pepper, breaking up large chunks. Season with salt and additional pepper, if desired.

Step 3

Spoon tuna mixture into tomatoes and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up