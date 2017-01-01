- Calories per serving 169
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 432mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Tuna-Stuffed Tomatoes
Photo: Levi Brown
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato. Gently scoop out tomato seeds and pulp, leaving shell intact. Set shells cut side down to drain on paper towels.
Step 2
Mix tuna, olives, parsley, capers, olive oil, thyme and pepper, breaking up large chunks. Season with salt and additional pepper, if desired.
Step 3
Spoon tuna mixture into tomatoes and serve.