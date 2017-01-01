- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 989mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Spicy Frozen Bloody Marys
Photo: Levi Brown
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread tomatoes and cucumber on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze until just frozen, about 45 minutes.
Step 2
In a food processor, mix frozen vegetables, tomato juice, lemon juice, sriracha, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Pulse until mixture is a fine slush, scraping down sides of bowl a few times if necessary. If pieces are too frozen to process, leave mixture to thaw at room temperature for 5 minutes and try again.
Step 3
Add vodka or gin to food processor and pulse once to mix. Divide mixture between 2 glasses. Garnish with olives and celery and serve with straws, if desired.