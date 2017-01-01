Sweet-Spicy Fried Chicken

In a dish, mix flour, cornmeal, spices and salt. In a bowl, whisk egg white until soft peaks form. Fold in remaining 1 Tbsp. hot sauce. Coat chicken with egg mixture; dredge in flour mixture. Place on a baking sheet.

Step 3

Set a wire rack over a baking sheet. Fill a cast-iron skillet with 1/2 inch oil (about 1 1/2 cups); attach a deep-fry thermometer to the side. Warm oil over medium heat until it reaches 360ºF, about 25 minutes. Add 6 drumsticks; cook, turning occasionally and adjusting heat to keep oil at 325ºF, until a meat thermometer inserted into drumstick registers 165ºF and chicken is browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let drumsticks drain on wire rack. Return oil to 360ºF and repeat with remaining chicken.