- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 170mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 656mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Sweet-Spicy Fried Chicken
How to Make It
Whisk honey and 2 Tbsp. hot sauce.
In a dish, mix flour, cornmeal, spices and salt. In a bowl, whisk egg white until soft peaks form. Fold in remaining 1 Tbsp. hot sauce. Coat chicken with egg mixture; dredge in flour mixture. Place on a baking sheet.
Set a wire rack over a baking sheet. Fill a cast-iron skillet with 1/2 inch oil (about 1 1/2 cups); attach a deep-fry thermometer to the side. Warm oil over medium heat until it reaches 360ºF, about 25 minutes. Add 6 drumsticks; cook, turning occasionally and adjusting heat to keep oil at 325ºF, until a meat thermometer inserted into drumstick registers 165ºF and chicken is browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let drumsticks drain on wire rack. Return oil to 360ºF and repeat with remaining chicken.
Just before serving, drizzle fried chicken with honey mixture and sprinkle with chile.