Grilled Shrimp-and-Vegetable Kebabs

Yield
Makes 1 serving
March 2016
Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Juice from 1 wedge lemon
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 10 medium shrimp
  • 1 small green pepper
  • 1/4 medium onion
  • 4 wooden skewers
  • 10 cherry tomatoes
  • 10 white button mushrooms
  • 1/2 ear corn on cob (boiled or grilled)
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 210
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 395mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, Dijon mustard, juice from lemon wedge, garlic and parsley; add shrimp. Chop green pepper and onion into kebab-size chunks. On wooden skewers, alternate shrimp with cherry tomatoes, onion and pepper chunks, and mushrooms. Grill over foil, flipping periodically, until shrimp turn pink on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve with corn on cob, sprinkled with garlic powder.

