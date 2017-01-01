Sweet and Spicy Flavor Booster

Yield
3/4 cup
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 thinly sliced fresh chile (such as a jalapeño)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 85
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 197mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Whisk all ingredients together. Mix vegetables with marinade in a ziplock bag 1 to 2 hours before grilling, then chill. Remove vegetables from bag (discard marinade) and grill as the recipe directs.

