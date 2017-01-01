- Calories per serving 85
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 197mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Sweet and Spicy Flavor Booster
How to Make It
Whisk all ingredients together. Mix vegetables with marinade in a ziplock bag 1 to 2 hours before grilling, then chill. Remove vegetables from bag (discard marinade) and grill as the recipe directs.