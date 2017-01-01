Grilled Oaxacan Corn

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 ears corn (serving size: 1 ear corn, 1 1/2 tbsp. cheese, 2 tsp. dressing)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Salt
  • 4 ears corn, husks removed
  • 6 tablespoons crumbled queso fresco (about 2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 213
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 138mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. Whisk lime juice, 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil and cayenne in a small bowl. Season with salt.

Step 2

Brush corn with remaining 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil and grill, turning a few times, until kernels give slightly when pressed and turn deeper yellow, about 12 minutes.

Step 3

Remove corn from grill to a serving platter and brush with lime juice mixture. Crumble queso fresco on top and sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

