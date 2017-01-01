- Calories per serving 213
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 138mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
Grilled Oaxacan Corn
Photo: Plamen Petkov
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat grill to medium-high. Whisk lime juice, 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil and cayenne in a small bowl. Season with salt.
Step 2
Brush corn with remaining 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil and grill, turning a few times, until kernels give slightly when pressed and turn deeper yellow, about 12 minutes.
Step 3
Remove corn from grill to a serving platter and brush with lime juice mixture. Crumble queso fresco on top and sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.