- Calories per serving 128
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Almond Butter Cookies
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a baking sheet with parchment. Blend first 6 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a food processor until smooth. If necessary, add water 1 tsp. at a time until mixture holds together. Pulse in cherries and oats.
Step 2
Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls; place on baking sheet. Flatten slightly. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Store between sheets of waxed paper or parchment in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.