Almond Butter Cookies

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Blend first 6 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a food processor until smooth. If necessary, add water 1 tsp. at a time until mixture holds together. Pulse in cherries and oats.

Step 2

Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls; place on baking sheet. Flatten slightly. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Store between sheets of waxed paper or parchment in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.