- Calories per serving 31
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Dried-Fig and Apple Butter
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine figs, apples, cider and ginger in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until apples soften, 10 to 20 minutes.
Step 2
Partially cover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are mushy and falling apart, 20 to 35 minutes longer. Puree in batches in a blender. Cool completely, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.