Dried-Fig and Apple Butter

Combine figs, apples, cider and ginger in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until apples soften, 10 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Partially cover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are mushy and falling apart, 20 to 35 minutes longer. Puree in batches in a blender. Cool completely, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.