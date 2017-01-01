Crunchy Baked Fish Fillets

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 fillet)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 5-oz. skinless cod fillets
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 15 Triscuit crackers, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 320mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and mist with cooking spray.

Step 2

Pat fish dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with pepper; transfer to pan. Combine crushed crackers and dill in a bowl. Mix mayonnaise, mustard and lemon juice in another bowl.

Step 3

Spread mayonnaise mixture over tops of fillets. Sprinkle cracker mixture on top and gently press to adhere.

Step 4

Bake until fish is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.

