Cold Sesame Noodles with Vegetables

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
  • Salt
  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 3 scallions, white and light green parts, finely chopped
  • 2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, cut into matchsticks
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 260
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 637mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Puree peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar and brown sugar in a blender until smooth. With blender running, pour in 1/4 cup hot water and blend until smooth.

Step 2

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until just tender, about 9 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with sesame oil.

Step 3

Toss scallions, cucumbers, carrots and sauce in bowl with noodles. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up