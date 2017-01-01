- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 557mg
- Calcium per serving 292mg
Buttermilk-Corn Soup with Shrimp
How to Make It
Place shrimp in a medium saucepan. Pour in enough cold water to cover by 1 inch and add a pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, uncovered, until shrimp are pink and curled, about 7 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve soup.
Warm 2 Tbsp. oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, garlic, chili powder and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Raise heat to medium-high. Stir in corn and sauté until tender, about 3 minutes. Cool slightly.
Transfer half of corn mixture to a food processor or blender. Add 1 cup buttermilk and puree until smooth, at least 2 minutes, stopping and scraping down sides occasionally. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in remaining half of corn mixture and remaining buttermilk. Season well with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.
Serve in chilled bowls, garnished with shrimp.