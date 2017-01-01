Chilled Summer Borscht

Photo: Tina Rupp
12 Mins
1 Hour
2 Hours
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Charles Pierce
March 2016
Low Cholesterol

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, chopped
  • 1 pound beets (3 to 4 medium)
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup plain yogurt (not nonfat)
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • Sprigs of fresh dill for garnish, optional

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 627mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

Warm oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Trim and peel beets. Cut each into eighths. Stir beets into pot and pour in broth. Raise heat to medium-high, add 1/4 tsp. salt, cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until beets are tender and amount of liquid has reduced, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.

Whisk in yogurt. Stir in vinegar and season well with salt and pepper. Serve in chilled bowls, garnished with sprigs of fresh dill, if desired.

