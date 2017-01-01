Spinach and Avocado Soup

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 cups reduced-fat milk
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco, or more to taste
  • Juice of 1 lemon, plus lemon wedges for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 243
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 505mg
  • Calcium per serving 201mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Squeeze spinach to extract any excess moisture. Raise heat to medium-high and stir spinach into pot, sprinkle flour over the top and mix well. Pour in milk and broth. Cook, stirring constantly (so mixture doesn't boil), until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Step 2

Working in batches, puree spinach mixture in a blender until smooth. Transfer all but 2 cups of soup to a large bowl. Add avocado to blender and puree until smooth. Stir into soup.

Step 3

Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours. Just before serving, stir in Tabasco and lemon juice. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Serve chilled, garnished with lemon wedges, if desired.

