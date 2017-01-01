Cantaloupe Soup with Mint

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 large cantaloupe (about 3 lb.)
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint, plus small sprigs for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 34mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Halve melon, scoop out seeds and remove rind. Cut flesh into large chunks. (You should have about 6 cups.)

Step 2

Working in batches if necessary, combine cantaloupe, honey and orange juice in a blender. Pulse or blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 3

Just before serving, briskly whisk soup and stir in mint. Serve very cold, garnished with sprigs of mint, if desired.

