- Calories per serving 301
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 33mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Blueberry and Yogurt Soup with Lime Swirl
How to Make It
Reserve a few small blueberries for garnish. Place remaining berries in a large saucepan and pour in 1/2 cup water. Stir in honey and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until berries start to soften and give off liquid, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Puree blueberry mixture in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.
Combine 2 Tbsp. yogurt, lime juice, lime zest and sugar in a small bowl. Stir to blend, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve soup.
Just before serving, whisk remaining 1 3/4 cups yogurt into blueberry mixture. Ladle soup into chilled bowls. Drop 2 tsp. of lime-yogurt mixture into center of each bowl. Use tip of a sharp knife to make decorative swirls. Garnish with reserved berries and serve cold.