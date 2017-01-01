Blueberry and Yogurt Soup with Lime Swirl

Step 1

Reserve a few small blueberries for garnish. Place remaining berries in a large saucepan and pour in 1/2 cup water. Stir in honey and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until berries start to soften and give off liquid, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Puree blueberry mixture in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours.