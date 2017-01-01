- Calories per serving 228
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 549mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Green Tomato Gazpacho
Photo: Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine garlic, bread crumbs, vinegar and olive oil in a blender. Pulse until garlic is coarsely chopped. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, thyme and parsley. Pulse or blend until mixture forms a chunky soup. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in 2 cups ice-cold water and season with Tabasco, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 2 hours. Serve cold, garnished with croutons, if desired.