- Calories per serving 165
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 667mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Curried Zucchini Soup
Photo: Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and curry powder and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Raise heat to medium-high, add zucchini, pour in broth and add 1 tsp. salt. Cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until zucchini is very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let soup cool slightly.
Step 2
Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours.
Step 3
Just before serving, whisk in sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into chilled bowls, garnish with cilantro and serve.