Curried Zucchini Soup

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Charles Pierce
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 pounds zucchini (about 6), trimmed, coarsely chopped
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 165
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 667mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and curry powder and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Raise heat to medium-high, add zucchini, pour in broth and add 1 tsp. salt. Cover and bring to a simmer. Remove cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer and cook until zucchini is very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let soup cool slightly.

Step 2

Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 3

Just before serving, whisk in sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into chilled bowls, garnish with cilantro and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up