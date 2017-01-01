Grilled Peaches with Honey

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 6 servings (serving size: 1/2 peach)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 peaches, pitted and halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 61
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to high.

Step 2

Cut peaches in half; remove pits.

Step 3

Brush cut side of peach halves with olive oil and place on grill, cut side down.

Step 4

Grill until golden brown and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 5

Turn peach halves over and grill until slightly soft and just warmed through, about 2 minutes longer.

Step 6

Remove from grill and drizzle with honey.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up