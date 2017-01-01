- Calories per serving 258
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 9mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Spiced Tortillas with Tropical Fruit Salsa
Choose a pineapple that's plump, with a firm body and fresh, green leaves. If you aren't going to use it right away, store it whole in the fridge.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mist 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
Combine sugar, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg in a small bowl. Lightly mist both sides of a tortilla with cooking spray and sprinkle with sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining tortillas, stacking them. With a sharp knife, cut tortilla stack in half, then cut each half into thirds, making 24 wedges total. Place wedges in a single layer on baking sheets. Bake until chips are crisp and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating pans halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.
Toss coconut, fruit and juice in a bowl. Spoon salsa into dessert cups and serve with cooled chips.