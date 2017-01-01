Blackberry Cheesecake Cups

Step 3

Using an electric mixer on low speed, beat cream cheese in a bowl until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix remaining 6 Tbsp. sugar, flour and lemon zest; add to cream cheese. Mix on low speed until just combined. Scrape down sides of bowl. On medium speed, mix in yogurt, vanilla, whole egg and remaining 2 egg whites, one at a time, until smooth. Divide cream cheese mixture among muffin cups (about 1/4 cup for each). Place pan on middle oven rack. Place baking pan filled with water on rack below. Bake until cheesecakes are slightly puffed, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature in pan on a wire rack, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour.