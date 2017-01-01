Lemon-Blueberry Eton Mess

Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

This tangy sweet treat is infused with a splash of alcohol and lemon zest to balance out the sweet flavors of meringue cookies and blueberries.  Enjoy one cup for just 172 calories!

Ingredients

  • 4 cups fresh blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons triple sec or Grand Marnier
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped meringue cookies (plain or lemon flavored)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 172
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 33mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine berries and 1 Tbsp. sugar in a large bowl. Mash with the back of a spoon until a little juice seeps out.

Step 2

In another bowl, whisk yogurt, remaining sugar, triple sec, vanilla and lemon zest. Add yogurt mixture and cookies to blueberries and gently fold with a rubber spatula just until streaks of blueberries swirl through the yogurt. Spoon into glass dishes and serve immediately.

