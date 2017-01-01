Lemon-Blueberry Eton Mess

Combine berries and 1 Tbsp. sugar in a large bowl. Mash with the back of a spoon until a little juice seeps out.

Step 2

In another bowl, whisk yogurt, remaining sugar, triple sec, vanilla and lemon zest. Add yogurt mixture and cookies to blueberries and gently fold with a rubber spatula just until streaks of blueberries swirl through the yogurt. Spoon into glass dishes and serve immediately.