Strawberry-Mango Ice Pops

How to Make It

Step 1 Set temperature of freezer as low as it will go. Soak 10 wooden pop sticks in warm water for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Drop strawberry slices into each cavity of a 10-pop mold, bending them so they won't clump. Blend mango and sugar in a food processor until smooth. With machine running, pour in nectar.

Step 3 Pour mango mixture over strawberries to fill each cavity. Poke with a skewer to release air bubbles and distribute berries. Place top on mold and add sticks. Freeze for 8 to 12 hours.