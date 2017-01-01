Strawberry-Mango Ice Pops

Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
12 Mins
Total Time
8 Hours
Yield
10 pops (serving size: 1 pop)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Freeze: 8 hours

This natural frozen treat takes just 4 ingredients and 12 minutes to make. Your freezer does the rest of the work! Enjoy one of these tropical pops for just 52 calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup thinly sliced ripe strawberries
  • 1 mango, peeled, pitted and diced
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 2/3 cups mango nectar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 52
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Set temperature of freezer as low as it will go. Soak 10 wooden pop sticks in warm water for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Drop strawberry slices into each cavity of a 10-pop mold, bending them so they won't clump. Blend mango and sugar in a food processor until smooth. With machine running, pour in nectar.

Step 3

Pour mango mixture over strawberries to fill each cavity. Poke with a skewer to release air bubbles and distribute berries. Place top on mold and add sticks. Freeze for 8 to 12 hours.

Step 4

To remove pops from mold, run top under tepid water to loosen, then swish bottoms in a basin of tepid water until loose. Pull middle sticks to remove top and all 10 pops. Store pops in ziplock freezer bags.

