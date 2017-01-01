Melon Salad with Lime-Ginger Syrup

Photo: Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups melon balls, 1 tbsp. syrup)
Lynn Miller
March 2016

Scoop out sweet melon balls for a side salad that's sure to complement any summer main dish.

Give cantaloupe and honeydew a whiff—ripe ones will smell sweet.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 medium seedless watermelon
  • 1/2 large ripe cantaloupe
  • 1/2 large ripe honeydew
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup lime juice (from about 3 small limes)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 139
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 32mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a melon baller, scoop 1-inch balls from melons and combine in a bowl. Fold in mint and zest. Refrigerate.

Step 2

Bring sugar, 1/3 cup water and ginger to a boil in a pan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil until reduced by half and syrupy, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in juice. Pour into a container and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3

When ready to serve, spoon melon balls into 4 bowls. Strain syrup and spoon 1 Tbsp. over each bowl. Garnish with more mint, if desired.

