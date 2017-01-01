Powered-Up Potato Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Purple potatoes are good for your heart and red potatoes are packed with fiber and vitamin C. This salad is a very low-calorie – just 145 calories – side dish for your summer barbecue.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Salt
  • 2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds
  • 2 cups diced red cabbage
  • 1 bag (about 24 oz.) tricolor baby potatoes, scrubbed and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons safflower or canola oil
  • 1/4 cup minced chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 226mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, stir vinegar, sugar, pepper and 1/2 tsp. salt until sugar dissolves. Stir in mustard seeds and cabbage.

Step 2

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, return to a boil and cook until just tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Drain potatoes; let cool slightly. Fold into cabbage mixture with oil and chives. Serve warm or at room temperature.

