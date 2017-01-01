- Calories per serving 145
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 226mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Powered-Up Potato Salad
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Purple potatoes are good for your heart and red potatoes are packed with fiber and vitamin C. This salad is a very low-calorie – just 145 calories – side dish for your summer barbecue.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, stir vinegar, sugar, pepper and 1/2 tsp. salt until sugar dissolves. Stir in mustard seeds and cabbage.
Step 2
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, return to a boil and cook until just tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 3
Drain potatoes; let cool slightly. Fold into cabbage mixture with oil and chives. Serve warm or at room temperature.