- Calories per serving 13
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Berry Iced Coffee
Photo: Travis Rathbone
I love a steaming-hot cup of coffee but find it unappealing in the summer heat. My solution: Make an iced--but just as flavorful--version instead.
This low-sugar drink swaps raspberry extract flavoring for sweetener, for a slight berry taste. Almond milk is a low calorie option and is a good alternative for those who can't eat dairy. Perk? Coffee ice cubes won't water down your drink.
How to Make It
First, brew a few cups of your favorite coffee; let cool, then pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. When you want a drink, brew another 8 oz. coffee; let stand for a couple of minutes, then pour into a glass. Stir in raspberry extract and a splash of almond milk. Drop in 4 or 5 coffee ice cubes (they won't water down your drink when they melt!) and enjoy.