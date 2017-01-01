Mango Salsa

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves: 6 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

Mango is a fat-burning superfood that adds an unexpected sweetness to your salsa.

Ingredients

  • 2 large mangoes
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup minced cilantro
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 77
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 26mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel mango and cut along sides of pit to remove flesh. Dice into 1-inch cubes and place in a bowl.

Step 2

Add remaining ingredients; mix until well blended.

Step 3

Serve with baked chips, if desired.

