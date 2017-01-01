- Calories per serving 108
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 282mg
- Calcium per serving 152mg
Irresistible Blue Cheese Dip
Photo: Levi Brown
Bring Irresistible Blue Cheese Dip to your next cookout, picnic, or outdoor gathering. Pair with your favorite veggies for a perfect summer appetizer.
Enjoy 1/4 cup of this chunky, flavorful dip with assorted veggies spears for just 137 calories.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place vegetable cream cheese, sour cream, blue cheese, garlic powder, pepper, parsley and dill into a large bowl.
Step 2
Beat with a mixer on medium speed until blended.
Step 3
Sprinkle with additional parsley and serve.