- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cinnamon-Strawberry Cake
Photo: Romulo Yanes
For those with diabetes, cinnamon may help stabilize blood sugar by helping insulin work better.
How to Make It
In a bowl, toss strawberries with cinnamon; let sit until juicy, about 20 minutes. Cut angel food cake into 12 slices. Top with strawberries and juices and toasted sliced almonds.