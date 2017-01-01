Cinnamon-Strawberry Cake

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Yield
Makes: 12 servings
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

For those with diabetes, cinnamon may help stabilize blood sugar by helping insulin work better.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound quartered strawberries
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 8-inch store-bought angel food cake
  • 1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, toss strawberries with cinnamon; let sit until juicy, about 20 minutes. Cut angel food cake into 12 slices. Top with strawberries and juices and toasted sliced almonds.

