Avocado Jewel Salad

Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

This citrusy salad provides plenty of vitamin C, healthy fats from avocado, and iron-rich pumpkin seeds.

Ingredients

  • 4 oranges
  • 2 limes
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 3 ripe avocados, cut in quarters, pitted and peeled
  • 12 ounces Bibb lettuce
  • 2 tablespoons raw pumpkin seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 93mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut off peel and white pith from oranges, then slice oranges crosswise.

Step 2

Zest and juice limes into a large bowl. Whisk in oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss in avocados.

Step 3

Arrange lettuce on a large platter and top with oranges, avocado mixture (including liquid) and pumpkin seeds.

