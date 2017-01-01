- Calories per serving 182
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 93mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Avocado Jewel Salad
Photo: Romulo Yanes
This citrusy salad provides plenty of vitamin C, healthy fats from avocado, and iron-rich pumpkin seeds.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut off peel and white pith from oranges, then slice oranges crosswise.
Step 2
Zest and juice limes into a large bowl. Whisk in oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss in avocados.
Step 3
Arrange lettuce on a large platter and top with oranges, avocado mixture (including liquid) and pumpkin seeds.