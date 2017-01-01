- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Fizzy Margaritas
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Refresh with one of these 90-calorie virgin margaritas. Add to a blender with ice for a frozen adaptation of this drink.
How to Make It
Working in batches, combine lime juice and agave nectar in a blender, then blend in 2 cups seltzer and ice. Transfer to a pitcher and stir in 4 more cups seltzer. Stir in tequila, if desired. Garnish with lime slices and serve cold.