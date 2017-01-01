- Calories per serving 32
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 91mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Pickled Peppers
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Crisp, hot, and tart, these veggies are the perfect counterpoint to the hearty turkey filling.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, toast cumin and coriander over medium heat, shaking pan, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let cool in a bowl.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine peppers, chiles, cumin and coriander. Use a vegetable peeler to shave carrots into bowl.
Step 3
In a small pan, bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Pour over vegetables. Stir in salt and bay leaves. Let cool to room temperature. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 1 day.